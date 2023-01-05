Minor girl kidnapped from Duliajan rescued in Bongaigaon

Dibrugarh. Jan 5: A minor girl who was allegedly kidnapped by one married man from Duliajan oil town on December 31, 2022, was rescued last night by police from a char area in Bongaigaon.



Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma had asked the Dibrugarh Police to probe the alleged kidnapping of the minor girl after the matter was brought to his notice through a tweet by one Manoj Kumar.

Superintendent of Police, Shwetank Mishra, here told The Assam Tribune that the police have rescued the girl and also arrested two persons in this connection from Bongaigaon.



"Police had conducted a joint search operation in Guwahati, Barpeta, and Bongaigaon. They were found hiding yesterday in one house in Bongaigaon. The shelter provider Babu Ali and his brother Bodiyut, who was instrumental in taking the girl have been so far arrested,” stated Dibrugarh SP Mishra.



Following the recovery of the girl, the Special DGP G P Singh had also tweeted: "The girl allegedly kidnapped from Duliajan - Dibrugarh has been recovered at Bongaigaon and would be reunited with family."

The girl had reportedly gone missing after she left for tuition on December 31, 2022.

The girl’s family had earlier lodged a missing complaint but later suspecting kidnapping, they accused one man (married), a local hawker of another faith of the oil town, alleging his role in the kidnapping case. The mobile phones of both the missing girl and the hawker were reportedly found switched off ever since the disappearance of the girl.

The Police had registered a case under IPC 366 and were investigating the case based on leads.



However, whether it was an eloping or kidnapping case, this can only be ascertained after police records the statement of the minor girl.

According to the police she was not picked up forcefully and taken. “She had gone on her own will but whether she was induced or threatened to go will be investigated.” SP Mishra stated.

