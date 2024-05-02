Minor girl drowns in Digli River in Assam's Cachar

Silchar, May 2: In a shocking incident, the dead body of a minor, aged around 3 years, was recovered from the waters of the Digli River along the Assam-Manipur border in Cachar district.

According to SDRF officials, they received the report of the incident at 1:25 p.m. on Tuesday and plunged into a rescue and recovery operation.



"The operation continued till Wednesday afternoon, when we could trace the body at a distance of 3 km from the spot from which the minor had reportedly drowned," informed an SDRF official.



After hours of search efforts, the SDRF team recovered the body of the minor and sent the body to the Silchar Medical College and Hospital for a post-mortem.

