Minor girl dies by suicide under mysterious circumstances in Jorhat

Guwahati, July 24: A 14-year-old girl died by suicide in Jorhat on Wednesday. The deceased was a forest worker and stayed with a couple in Jorhat.

The teenager called her mother on Monday and told her she wanted to leave the place as she did not like being there. Therefore, the mother and relatives of the girl arrived at the couple's place when they learned the girl had already died by suicide.

Speaking to the media, the deceased’s relative said, “The couple came to their place and took the girl saying she would only have to do some minor chores”.

“While I refused to let her go the couple convinced the victim’s mother, thereafter taking the girl away with them,” he further added.

Meanwhile, police have sent the body to Jorhat Medical College Hospital (JMCH) for post-mortem and the couple at whose place the victim was staying, has been taken in custody. Police are calling for legal action against the couple under the Labour Law Act.