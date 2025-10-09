Minor girl assaulted in Mariani; locals gherao police station, demand swift justice

Jorhat, Oct 9: A tense situation unfolded at Mariani Police Station in Jorhat district, on Thursday, as hundreds of residents, joined by local organisations, gheroed the station demanding the immediate arrest of a passenger vehicle driver accused of sexually assaulting a Class IX student.

According to reports, the incident occurred two days ago when the minor girl, a student of a government school in Mariani, was returning home in a shared passenger vehicle.

With no other passengers present, the driver allegedly attempted to sexually assault her. The terrified student managed to escape and informed her family, who later lodged a complaint with the Mariani Police Station.

Despite the complaint being filed two days ago, police have yet to trace or apprehend the accused driver.

The alleged inaction sparked outrage among locals, who gathered outside the police station chanting slogans and demanding swift justice for the victim.

Community and student organisations joined the crowd, accusing the police of negligence and failing to ensure safety in the area.

Dipok Tanti, Central Committee member of the Assam Tea Tribe Students’ Association (ATSA) organisation, expressed concern over the deteriorating law and order situation in Mariani.

“It is deeply unfortunate that a young girl has to face such a horrific assault. The police seem to be losing control with thefts, vehicle snatching, and now assaults are becoming common, yet no action is taken,” Tanti said.

He added, “If the Chief Minister cannot ensure safety in Mariani, then the people here will take matters into their own hands. The Home Department’s failure to maintain order is clearly visible. We demand that the accused driver be arrested and punished immediately. If that doesn’t happen soon, our protests will only grow stronger. Our girl must get justice.”

Police officials at the scene assured demonstrators that an intensive search operation was underway to trace the accused, and all efforts were being made to ensure justice for the victim.

