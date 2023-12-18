Minor girl allegedly abducted from Sonai recovered in Byrnihat, accused arrested

Silchar, Dec 18: A minor girl, aged around 15 years, from the Sonai constituency of Cachar district who was abducted by a youth has been rescued by Cachar Police.

Cachar SP Numal Mahatta, on Monday, informed that based on the case under Section 366 IPC filed at the Sonai Police Station, the minor girl who was on her way back from school was abducted allegedly by a youth from Hojai district.

An investigation was conducted and eventually the girl was recovered from Byrnihat in Meghalaya and the accused youth has also been arrested, the SP informed.

He further informed that a thorough search was carried out and the district counterparts of East Jaintia Hills and also Ri Bhoi district in Meghalaya were contacted for the minor’s rescue.