Minor gang rape case rocks Assam, five apprehended in Udalguri

Udalguri, Jun 24: A harrowing rape case has rocked the state after five youths gang-raped a minor in Assam’s Udalguri district.

As per sources, the five youths were apprehended for the heinous crime at Dhunsuri T.E. under Mazbat PS in Udalguri on the evening of June 22.

According to reports, the minor girl, who was accompanied by her friend, was coerced by the gang of five youths who allegedly raped her in a nearby secluded area.

The incident came to light after family members lodged a complaint on Sunday, following which Mazbat police arrested the five youths identified as Mustaq Ahmed, Mohidul Islam, Hafizul Ali, Saddam Ali and Ehsan Ahmed in connection with the incident.

Following the incident, a tensed situation prevailed in the area as various organisations, including AASAA, AASU, AAGSU, Assam Gorkha Sanmilani, AABYSF and student body members, expressed their outrage, and a large crowd staged a protest in front of Mazbat Circle Office, demanding justice for the victim.

Furthermore, an agitated mob on Monday also vandalised the house of the accused and set it on fire, following which firefighters were rushed to the spot to douse the fire. The police also swung into action to control the situation.

In a press conference on Monday, Udalguri Superintendent of Police, IPS, Pushkin Jain, said, "We immediately acted after receiving the complaint and arrested the five accused from various parts of Udalguri and neighbouring Darrang district and registered the case vide Mazbat P.S. case no. 30/24 under relevant provisions of the IPC. We are conducting a thorough investigation and are committed to ensuring that justice is served.“

He further urged the stakeholders and citizens to maintain law and order and appealed to citizens with information to come forward and assist in the investigation.

He also stated that the victim is currently being treated, and she will be supported by necessary legal, medical, and psychological assistance as per the provisions of the law.





By

Shajid Khan