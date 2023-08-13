Minor found dead in Cachar madrasa

Cachar, Aug 13: In a shocking incident, Assam Police recovered the dead body of a minor student from a madrasa hostel under Dholai police station on Sunday morning.

Soon after the incident was reported, a thick gathering of thousands of locals was witnessed around the madrasa. Sources said that the body had a scar on the neck. Locals in the vicinity including many veteran citizens condemned the incident and informed that the boy hailed from a very poor family in French Nagar area here. Never in their lifetime they heard of such a condemnable incident, the residents remarked.

Cachar SP Numal Mahatta rushed to the spot and took stock of the situation. " It is an unfortunate incident. We have recovered the body of the deceased minor aged around 11 years, he was a student of the madrasa. The body has been sent for post-mortem. Already a few people are being interrogated and soon the culprits behind the gruesome incident will be nabbed," the SP said.

The SP further informed that the madrasa has been sealed by the district administration for further investigation in the case.