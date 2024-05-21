Minor escapes kidnapping bid in Assam’s Mariani

Jorhat, May 21: A harrowing incident unfolded at a tea garden in Assam’s Mariani where a minor boy escaped from the clutches of his kidnappers minutes after he was kidnapped by three unidentified men when he stepped out of his house to use the washroom on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

According to initial information, the incident took place at Seleng Tea Garden line no. 6, from where a 7-year-old minor was made unconscious and kidnapped when he stepped outside of his house to use the washroom at around 12.30 am.

After hearing his screams, the father, Ramsingh, came out of his house and found that his son was missing. He immediately alerted the neighbours and searched the area thoroughly to find the missing minor.

Meanwhile, the kidnapped minor found himself lying inside a parked vehicle, a few metres away from his house. Taking advantage of the kidnappers absentmindedness, he opened the door of the car and attempted to escape from them.

When the kidnappers became aware of him trying to flee, they tried to catch him again, however, to no avail.

The minor boy escaped from the clutches of the kidnappers and reached his family safely.

After a while, the kidnappers heard the sound of villagers trying to find them and fled from the spot.

The local police arrived at the spot after receiving information about the kidnapping attempt and initiated a probe into the matter.

The incident of a minor boy being kidnapped from outside his residence has sent shockwaves through the area.