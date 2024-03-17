Minor dies by suicide in Goalpara after being denied Ramadan leave

Goalpara, March 17: A harrowing incident unfolded at the SBF Brick kiln in Singimari, West Goalpara, where a 14-year-old girl died by suicide.

According to sources, the girl was reportedly hired to work at the brick kiln, despite her young age.

The girl had been working at the brick kiln for the past five months, along with her family. Despite her tender age, she was forced to work for the brick kiln owner, highlighting the prevalence of child exploitation in such establishments.

Sources further revealed that the families working in the brick kilns had requested holidays to observe Ramadan, but their pleas were ignored by the owners, who allegedly kept them in a form of captivity without granting leave. Furthermore, the labourers complained of being denied assistance when they fell ill, exacerbating their already precarious situation.

In the wake of the incident, the minor’s father, Ali Hussain, has demanded justice and called for a thorough investigation into the matter and to hold the kiln owner accountable for his actions.