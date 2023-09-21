Minor boy sexually abused by retired teacher in Assam

Guwahati, Sept 21: In a heinous incident, a 65-year-old retired teacher has allegedly assaulted a 10-year-old student at his home in Hailakandi district of Assam.

The incident came to light after the victim recorded a video of it and showed it to his parents. It is known that the teacher abused the boy several times.

The accused has been identified as Sheikh Moin Uddin who has been absconding after the incident.

The parents of the victim lodged an FIR against the teacher at the Hailakandi sadar police station following which the police registered a case against him under the Protection of Children from sexual Offences (POCSO).

The parents said that they used to send their son to the accused teacher for coaching and recently, the boy refused to go for the coaching.

Before going to the police, family members went to talk to the teacher, but he denied the allegations