Minor boy dies after boat capsizes in Karimganj

Karimganj, May 4: A shocking incident occurred as a teenage boy met his untimely demise in the Shonbil area (the second-largest wetland in the north-east) of Ramkrishnanagar while travelling by boat near the house of his maternal uncle's residence in Karimganj.

According to reports, the victim was about to board a small boat when it capsized due to the heavy storm.

It may be mentioned that the teenager was visiting his maternal uncle's house in Gamaria village with his parents and the accident occurred during a heavy storm on Friday while he was plying a small boat out of sight of everyone present in the house.



Unable to find him during the heavy storm, the family started searching for him and later became suspicious after noticing a small boat floating in the waters of the wetland.



Upon receiving information, the locals were prompt to initiate a rescue operation, but unfortunately, the boy was found lifeless in the water and was retrieved using a fishing net.



Meanwhile, authorities swiftly responded to the scene, with the police recovering the body and later taking it to the Karimganj Civil Hospital for a postmortem examination.





