Minor allegedly molested at Assam University, accused absconds as internal probe begins

Silchar, Feb 1: A minor girl was allegedly molested within the premises of Assam University, Silchar, on Friday evening, sparking outrage and prompting an immediate inquiry.

The incident reportedly took place within the Department of Law building and was reported the same day. The accused, a non-teaching staff member of the university, fled the scene and remains absconding.

A senior university official, speaking to The Assam Tribune, confirmed that the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) launched an initial inquiry soon after the matter came to the administration’s attention. The ICC is expected to submit its report at the earliest.

“The university has directed the ICC to conduct a thorough investigation, and disciplinary action against the accused is likely to be announced later in the evening,” the official added.

Meanwhile, sources indicated that documents verifying the victim’s age—who is reportedly a relative of a housekeeping staff member—are being examined.

Cachar Superintendent of Police (SP) Numal Mahatta confirmed that an FIR has been registered at the local police outpost, and an investigation is underway.

“A search operation is being carried out to locate the absconding university employee,” Mahatta said.

Interestingly, the minor girl’s presence on campus has raised questions, adding another layer of complexity to the ongoing probe.