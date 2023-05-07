Minor abuse: Dr Sangeeta Dutta arrested from Meghalaya border

Guwahati, May 7: In a recent development, Assam Police has arrested Guwahati-based doctor Sangeeta Dutta near the Meghalaya border in connection with a child abuse case.

Dr Sangeeta along with her husband Dr Waliul Islam was accused of abusing their adopted minor daughter.

Reportedly, Dr Sangeeta was on the run and hiding in a house at Umsning in Meghalaya’s Ribhoi.

The police were able to track her down and brought her to the Paltan Bazar police station overnight.

Sangeeta’s husband, Dr. Waliul, is currently in police custody for five days in connection with the case. Meanwhile, the caretaker Lakshmi Rai, who was also allegedly involved in the case, has been sent to judicial custody.