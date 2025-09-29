Minister recalls schoolmate Zubeen Garg’s tabla mastery at Sribhumi school’s 50th Puja

Silchar, Sept 29: The fragrance of incense and the beats of dhaaks at Government Boys’ HS School, Sribhumi, carried more than the festive rhythm of Durga Puja this year; they carried the weight of remembrance.

As the Madhya Sribhumi Club Puja Committee marked its golden jubilee celebration with grandeur, the moment turned deeply personal for Cabinet Minister Krishnendu Paul, who walked through the familiar corridors of his alma mater only to be overwhelmed by the absence of a friend who once filled them with music, Zubeen Garg, the cultural icon of Assam.

Paul, with his voice heavy with nostalgia, paused during the inauguration of the 50th year Puja pandal to recall school days etched in memory.

“I was into football, while Zubeen was known for his magical command over the tabla. Back then, none of us could foresee the voice that would inspire an entire generation. His singing prowess emerged later, but the rhythm of his artistry was always within him,” he reflected, emotion stirring in every word, while talking to The Assam Tribune on Monday.

For the Minister, Garg’s passing is not just a loss to Assamese music but a wound carved deep within. “The legacy of Zubeen will continue to inspire generations. For me, it is no less than a personal loss, as much as it is for the entire state,” he said, his words echoing like a prayer amid the puja lights.

The evening also brought together dignitaries who shared the grief and the glory of remembrance. Former Rajya Sabha MP Mision Ranjan Das and BJP leader Subrata Bhattacharjee stood alongside Paul, their presence underscoring the shared respect and admiration for the artiste who transcended boundaries.

Across the Barak Valley, this Durga Puja has found a new resonance. Zubeen’s songs float through pandals, woven into the fabric of festivity. The chants, the lights, and the rhythm of celebration carry undertones of tribute, as organisers dedicate their homage to a musician whose music has become immortal.