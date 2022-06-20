Minister Pijush Hazarika visits flood affected sites in Bijni

Guwahati, June 20: Minister for Water Resources, Pijush Hazarika on Sunday visited Chirang district to assess the damage caused by floods and erosion. He inspected the erosion site of Makra river in Bagargaon under Bijni Revenue Circle.

The flood waters of the Makra River flowing from neighbouring Bhutan have caused severe damage to the daily market in Bagargaon.

Several houses in Bagargaon Daily Bazaar have already submerged due to the erosion of Makra river.

Minister Pijush Hazarika then visited the PWD road from Bagargaon to Dewanpara which was partially collapsed by the river.

While visiting the erosion site, the minister said that the work on prevention of erosion of the river will be initiated immediately and efforts will be made to save the Bagargaon daily market as much as possible.

The minister on the other hand also visited the erosion created by Chika Nai at Bishnupur Chikajhora.



The minister was accompanied by Bijni MLA Ajay Kumar Roy and Kamtapur Autonomous Council's Chief Executive Member Gokal Barman. Additional Deputy Commissioner and In-charge Sub-Divisional Officer, Bijni, Rahul Gupta, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Chirang, Ajit Kumar Sharma, other officials of Chirang district administration and officials of the Water Resources department were present during visit to the district.