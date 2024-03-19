Minister Pijush Hazarika accuses Akhil Gogoi of political conspiracy

Guwahati, March 19: In a recent development, Minister Pijush Hazarika has levelled allegations against Raijor Dal MLA from Sivasagar Akhil Gogoi, alleging a calculated political conspiracy aimed at the defeat of Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi and AJP’s Lurinjyoti Gogoi in the Jorhat and Dibrugarh constituencies, respectively.

Speaking to the media in Sivasagar district, Hazarika claimed, "Akhil Gogoi has orchestrated a plan to defeat Gaurav Gogoi. Initially, the narrative suggested the presence of three Gogois, but soon it will be down to just one. Gaurav Gogoi is set to face defeat in Jorhat, while Lurinjyoti Gogoi will suffer the same fate in Dibrugarh."

Hazarika elaborated on the strategy, alleging that Akhil Gogoi strategically conspired with Gaurav Gogoi in the Jorhat constituency, where he predicts a significant loss due to the lack of minority support compared to Nagaon. He further exuded confidence that Gaurav Gogoi will lose by 2–3 lakh votes against BJP candidate Tapan Gogoi in Jorhat.

Furthermore, Hazarika predicted a staggering defeat for Lurinjyoti Gogoi against the BJP's Sarbananda Sonowal in Dibrugarh, estimating a margin of approximately 4 lakh votes.

Hazarika stated this as a blatant political conspiracy orchestrated by Akhil Gogoi, suggesting a deliberate effort to eliminate the presence of two Gogois from the political landscape, leaving only Akhil Gogoi in the fray.