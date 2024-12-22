Minister Phukan hands over 'no-dues certificates' to 8,351 women beneficiaries

Dibrugarh, Dec 22: The newly inducted Minister of Power, Skill Development, Employment, Medical Education, and Research, Prasanta Phukan, on Saturday rolled out a slew of developmental initiatives, including a microfinance loan waiver for the third category of borrowers of the district during a public event at Mancotta Puja ground here.

A total of 8,351 women classified as the third category of borrowers were formally issued 'No-Dues Certificates' under the Assam Microfinance Incentive and Relief Scheme 2021. At the same event, 209 beneficiaries, both self-help groups and individual members, were given away the seed capital assistance under the Prime Minister Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME) Scheme.

Similarly, direct financial assistance was also distributed to some 1290 families whose properties and crops were damaged during the last flood. The event was a part of the Assam Government's 'Development 12 Days' initiative, launched across all districts of Assam.

Among others, the event was attended by District Commissioner Bikram Kairi, Moran MLA Chakradhar Gogoi, Chabua MLA Ponakan Baruah, Naharkatia MLA Taranga Gogoi, Mayor of Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation Dr. Saikat Patra, Vice Chairman of Jyoti Chitraban, Vice Chairman of Assam Gas Company Indra Gogoi, Chief Executive Member of Sonowal Kachari Autonomous Council (SKAC) Tankeswar Sonowal, and Chief Executive Member of Matak Autonomous Council David Chetia.

Delivering his first public address as a minister, Prasanta Phukan hailed the initiative for waiving off debts and offering succour to the disaster-affected victims and the needy who are yearning for livelihood. He asked all the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the assistance so that financial stability is achieved.

Moran MLA Chakradhar Gogoi, Chabua MLA Ponakan Baruah, and Naharkatia MLA Taranga Gogoi also addressed the gathering. The welcome address was delivered by Additional District Commissioner Monika Borah.





By-

Correspondent







