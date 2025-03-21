Minister Kaushik Rai chairs high level meeting in Silchar to review flood preparedness

Silchar, March 21: Minister for Food, Public Distribution and Barak Valley Development, Kaushik Rai, chaired a high-level review meeting in Silchar on Thursday to assess the preparatory measures to tackle flood situation.

Addressing the stakeholders in the meeting, Rai stressed the need for a well-coordinated, multi-departmental approach to minimise the devastating effects of floods.

“The government led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is committed to protecting the people of Cachar from the challenges posed by floods. We must ensure that all preventive measures are in place well ahead of time, leaving no room for lapses,” he said.

The minister directed officials to work proactively in fortifying embankments, upgrading drainage systems, and ensuring the smooth operation of sluice gates to prevent waterlogging and flooding in vulnerable areas. Besides flood preparedness, maintenance and functionality of sluice gates under the Water Resources Department, desilting operations in Silchar town, and the clearance of stagnant water along Sonai Road-issues that have long disrupted daily life and mobility in the region were also discussed.

He underscored the need for immediate action on these fronts, instructing concerned departments to expedite remedial measures. The review meeting further delved into the progress of significant infrastructure projects, including the much-anticipated Gammon Bridge in Katigorah, the road construction from Borkhola to Kalain under the Assam Mala project, and three major projects under Bharatmala.

Rai pressed for swift resolution of any bottlenecks delaying these initiatives, highlighting the pivotal role of improved road connectivity in driving economic growth and regional development.

Udharbond MLA Mihir Kanti Shom, District Commissioner Mridul Yadav, representatives from the Sonai Road Development Organization, and other senior officials also participated in the meeting.