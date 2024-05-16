Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah visit victims of communal clash in Barpeta

Barpeta, May 16:The Cabinet Minister of the Assam government, Jayanta Malla Baruah, visited Bamunbari village in Barpeta on Wednesday, where a massive clash between two groups took place, resulting in grievous injuries to four people.

It may be mentioned that a minor dispute between two school students turned into a communal clash between two communities.



The minister later paid a visit to the victims of the incident at the Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College and Hospital (FAAMCH), Barpeta.

Taking to the microblogging site ‘X’ the minister wrote “Yesterday, a distressing incident unfolded in Bamunbari village near Kayakuchi, Barpeta, where 3 individuals fell victim to a violent assault. Today, as per the instruction of Hon'ble CM Dr @himantabiswa, I met with the affected family to offer support and gain insight into the situation. Alongside, visited Fakaruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College, Barpeta to check on the well being of the victims undergoing treatment. Also, reviewed the incident with the Barpeta police and administration and directed them to take immediate and necessary actions to apprehend all the culprits promptly.”





