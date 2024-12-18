Minister Gorlosa reviews sports and development infrastructure in Cachar

Silchar, Dec. 18: Minister for Sports and Youth Welfare, Welfare for Minorities, Public Works Buildings of GAD and National Highways, Nandita Gorlosa reviewed a meeting to assess the development of sports, infrastructure boost to PWD (Buildings) and PWD (NH) in Cachar district.

Among the initiatives discussed was the restoration of the historic Circuit House at Silchar, a heritage site that will soon undergo a comprehensive makeover. Balancing history with modernisation, the project shall preserve the landmark's cultural legacy while integrating modern facilities.

Gorlosa disclosed plans for constructing a mini stadium at Dwarbondh in Dholai to boost the local sports ecosystem. Designed to nurture emerging talent, this facility is expected to inspire a new generation of athletes. Further, emphasising sports as a cornerstone for development, Phase-I of the Cachar District stadium's modernisation, funded under the Untied Fund for 2022-23, was also announced. She emphasised that collective responsibility of stakeholders is the need of the hour in transforming Cachar into a model of inclusive growth.

The minister reiterated the government's dedication to community empowerment through strategic investments in infrastructure and sports. "There is immense potential in Cachar district. With the right vision and collaboration, we are paving the way for a brighter, more prosperous future," she stated, exuding optimism and determination.

Gorlosa also underlined the government's focus on harmonising heritage with progress, ensuring that development initiatives not only honour the past but also address the aspirations of future generations.

The review meeting was attended by Dholai MLA Nihar Ranjan Das, Cachar district commissioner Mridul Yadav, district development commissioner Norsing Bey, ADC (Sports) Yubaraj Borthakur, assistant commissioner Lakshyajeet Gogoi, and other departmental officials.

- By Staff Correspondent