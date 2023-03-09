Minister Bimal Borah visits under construction dykes, embankments in Cachar

Cachar, Mar 9: Minister of Industries and Commerce and Public Enterprise and Cultural Affairs Bimal Borah visited the under construction breached embankments across Cachar district which were affected by the devastating flood last year.

Accompanied by Silchar MLA Dipayan Chakraborty, Katigorah MLA Khalil Mazumder, Cachar Deputy Commissioner Rohan Kumar Jha and officials of Water Resources Department, Borah visited and inspected the breached sites which are under repair and re-construction.

Interestingly, while briefing the media, Borah said that people have volunteered to vacate the residences along the construction sites wherein a 9 km work from Sonaimukh to Tarapur would be constructed. “It has just been a week and the construction work of embankments and dyke is in impressive progress.

I am strongly hopeful that we can wrap up the work under the constant monitoring of honourable Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma before the rainy season.

The District administration has been asked to monitor the progress and pace of work and I assure that all kinds of assistance will be provided to accomplish the task. Interacting with the people, I came to know that there was no eviction done as the residents themselves willingly vacated the homes in the interest of construction and cooperated in the Government work. Since they have volunteered, there stands no question of any compensation," Borah told reporters here.

Moreover the Minister also visited the sites under Katigorah constituency and said that people of the areas have extended cooperation in the Government initiative for erosion protection.

The last floods in the Barak Valley breached several embankments and inundated many villages and towns in the area causing untold misery to thousands of people and causing extensive damage to crops, livestock, and infrastructure



