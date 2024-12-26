Minister Bhagirath Choudhary advocates sustainable agriculture in Nagaon

Nagaon, Dec 26: Participating in a review meeting with senior officials of various departments at the conference hall of the district commissioner's office, Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, Bhagirath Choudhary, who arrived here on Tuesday, emphasized the importance of organic farming to improve soil fertility and reduce environmental pollution.

Stating that the use of chemical fertilizers has adversely affected farmers, agricultural land, and the environment, the minister also highlighted the Prime Minister's vision of developing India by 2047, emphasizing that the uplift of the poor and farmers is crucial to achieve this goal.

During the meeting, minister Choudhary inquired about the progress of various schemes implemented by NABARD in the district. He also dis- cussed the progress of palm oil cultivation in the region with officials from the Horticulture Department.

During the meeting, district commissioner, Nagaon, Narendra Kumar Shah, through a PowerPoint presentation, highlighted the geographical boundary, administrative structure, and various schemes being implemented by the Central and State governments for the benefit of the public, especially in the agriculture sector.

The minister visited the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) and enquired about the activities of the centre. He urged the KVK officials to provide soil testing facilities to farmers.

Besides, the minister reviewed the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) in the district.

The meeting was attended by district development commissioner, Devajani Choudhury, and senior officials from various departments.

The minister's visit is expected to give a boost to the development of Nagaon district, especially in the agriculture sector.