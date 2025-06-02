Military-civil fusion meet in Rangia focuses on border security, coordination

Guwahati, June 2: In an effort to foster enhanced synergy between the Armed Forces and civil administration, a Military-Civil Fusion (MCF) interactive capsule was conducted under the aegis of Red Horns Division in Rangia, recently.

The initiative brought together key stakeholders from district administrations of Lower Assam and Meghalaya, Central Armed Police Forces (BSF, CRPF, SSB) and Indian Army formations.

The conclave aimed to strengthen inter-agency coordination, facilitate exchange of strategic and operational perspectives, and align civil-military efforts for improved border management, internal security, and regional stability.

The capsule covered five critical themes - border management challenges, socio-cultural dynamics, dual-use infrastructure development, internal security and intelligence sharing and disaster response.

Presentations were delivered on security dynamics along the India-Bangladesh and India-Bhutan borders, infrastructural priorities in the Siliguri Corridor, and intelligence acquisition methodologies.

Discussions underscored the persistent threats of smuggling, infiltration, radicalisation, and human trafficking, while highlighting the need for improved coordination in surveillance, information sharing, and joint response mechanisms.

Interactive sessions saw contributions from civil and police officials who stressed on the importance of institutionalised mechanisms for intelligence sharing, enhanced vigilance in sensitive border regions such as Dawki, and the need for integrated infrastructure planning through platforms like PM GatiShakti.

The conclave also brought attention to emerging threats posed by regional instability in Bangladesh and Myanmar, which could impact security across the Northeast.

In his closing remarks, Maj Gen Rohin Bawa YSM, General Officer Commanding, Red Horns Division emphasised that this capsule was a manifestation of the "Whole-of-Nation" approach to national security.

He reiterated the importance of building enduring professional relationships between military and civil institutions and highlighted that the next phase of the Military-Civil Fusion initiative would be conducted in Umroi with expanded participation.