Militants of UDLFBV and BRAU announce to lay arms officially

Hailakandi, Dec 8: Around 1000 Bru (Reang) militants are ready to return in the mainstream in Assam-Mizoram bordering Hailakandi district of South Assam. The superintendent of police in Hailakandi Nabaneet Mahanta informed that the members of United Democratic Liberation Front of Barak Valley (UDLFBV) and Bru Revolutionary Army of Union (BRAU) will lay their arms.

SP said that the formal arms laying down ceremony of former cadres of UDLFBV and BRAU who are under ceasefire at present will take place at Katlicherra, 28 kms from here on December 12.



The speaker of Assam Assembly Biswajit Daimary and water resources, parliamentary affairs etc minister Pijush Hazarika will attend the function. The function is expected to attend about 5000 Bru people apart from 1000 former cadres of these outfits.

The additional director general of police Hiren Chandra Nath is inspecting the entire episode of arms laying ceremony.

All the former cadres of both the outfits have already deposited their arms and ammunition at Hailakandi, Cachar and Karimganj districts and SPs have been asked to display these during the ceremony.

Sources said that both state and central government negotiated with the outfits to come in the mainstream and lay down the arms. It can be mentioned here that the militant outfits reign supreme once in 90s particularly in Assam-Mizoram bordering areas particularly in Hailakandi district. A CBI inquiry was also conducted to unearth the mystery of the murder of BJP leader bamboo trader Pratul Deb, who returned to India from London after retirement from teaching. Deb was kidnapped in Assam-Mizoram border and subsequently killed by suspected militants. Besides innumerable cases of extortion, kidnap and other activites were reported from the area. It is expected that the return of militants in the mainstream may bring permanent peace in the area.