Militant activity suspected behind abduction of 3 people from Cachar stone quarry

Silchar, Dec 4: Following the rescue of three persons who were abducted from a quarry along the Cachar Dima Hasao inter-district border, Cachar Police on Monday informed that a special combing operation was launched in and around Daoband areas in the jurisdiction of Mahur Police Station in Dima Hasao district under the constant guidance of DGP Assam GP Singh and supervision of IGP Law and Order, PK Bhuyan.

During the intensified joint operations conducted by Cachar and Dima Hasao police, all three victims, identified as Raju Tanti, Matrycherra Tea Estate, Amit Orang, Matrycherra TE and Biswa Dhar, residents of Hospital Road, Udharbond, were recovered in good health. Senior police officials informed that the rescue was done from the Lodi Kuki area near Digunchara Grant on the bank of the Chiri River, under the jurisdiction of Mahur Police Station, Dima Hasao district.

"The miscreants involved managed to escape in the darkness and difficult hilly terrain. The miscreants are suspected to be the cadres of the Zeliangrong United Front (ZUF), which is a new outfit. The search operation in the entire area is being continued and further investigation into the case is in progress," a senior police officer maintained.