Mihir Kar Purkayastha, the man behind Cachar Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, passes away at 82

Silchar, Dec 6: Mihir Kar Purkayastha, the man behind the setting up of the Cachar Cancer Hospital and Research Centre in Silchar passed away being afflicted by cancer on Tuesday night at 1:10 am at a local hospital here. He was 82. He is survived by his wife, son and daughter.

A retired Field Publicity Officer under the Central Government, Kar Purkayastha had dreamt of a cancer hospital in Barak Valley so that people suffering from the lethal disease need not go outside the region and his dream. Along with another veteran physician Dr Chinmoy Choudhury, Kar Purkayastha formed the Cachar Cancer Hospital Society which led to the establishment of the Cachar Cancer Hospital and Research Centre. His mortal remains were taken to the Cachar Cancer Hospital and Research Centre and South City Hospital wherein people offered last respects with tears.

The demise of Kar Purkayastha is mourned by the fraternities of both hospitals and also by people across different professions.