Migratory birds poisoned & killed by miscreants in Assam’s Biswanath

Biswanath, Mar 12: In a shocking incident, migratory birds were poisoned and killed on a large scale by a group of miscreants in the Rangsali Dalani area of Assam’s Biswanath district.

According to locals, a few miscreants poisoned several migratory birds and killed them. With the joint efforts of bird enthusiasts, youths and locals, a few of them were rescued in severe conditions. The rescued birds were then shifted to a facility by forest department officials to treat them.

The locals condemned the incident and urged the forest department and authorities to identify the miscreants and punish them severely.

One of the locals alleged that a similar incident took place in the last few days, however, the forest officials failed to take any measures.