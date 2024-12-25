Home Ministry forms tribunal to examine ULFA’s status as an unlawful group

Guwahati, Dec 25: In a major development, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday constituted 'The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Tribunal' for the purpose of adjudicating whether or not there is sufficient cause for declaring the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA), with all its factions, wings and front organisations, as an unlawful association.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 5 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (37 of 1967), the Central government hereby constitutes 'The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Tribunal' consisting of Justice Michael Zothankhuma, judge of the Gauhati High Court, for the purpose of adjudicating whether or not there is sufficient cause for declaring the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA), with all its factions, wings and front organisations, as unlawful association," a notification issued by the MHA stated.

The MHA had last month extended the ban on ULFA for another five years for continuing to work to secede Assam from India and maintaining links with other insurgent groups for extortion and violence.

The MHA said that ULFA, along with all its factions, wings and front organisations, has been involved in activities which are prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of India.

"ULFA has declared its objective to secede Assam from India, continued intimidation and extortion of funds for their organisation, and maintained links with other insurgent groups for extortion and violence. The outfit has possessed illegal arms and ammunition, indulged in 16 criminal cases, including several cases of explosions or planting of explosives in Assam during the period from November 27, 2019, to July 1, 2024, and planted several improvised explosive devices or explosives in the run- up to Independence Day, 2024 across Assam," the MHA stated.