Meter readers rally for job regularisation amidst smart meter protests in Assam

Guwahati, Sept 26: Amidst the surging wave of discontent against the Assam government’s smart meter system, meter readers from the Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) have voiced urgent demands for job regularisation.

This comes in the wake of protests erupting across the state, primarily focused on rising electricity tariffs linked to the recent installation of smart meters.

During a press conference on Thursday, the distressed meter readers expressed their frustration over the lack of regularisation despite a December 2023 order that assured job regularisation.

They revealed that over 500 meter readers, many of whom have served in their roles for nearly nine years, were left off the recent regularisation list.

“I don’t understand how individuals from outside the state secured positions as meter readers after only two years, while we, who have dedicated almost nine years, find our names absent from the list,” Papu Qzah, a meter reader, questioned.

The group alleged that some individuals with as little as six months or even thirty days of experience were included, while long-serving employees were overlooked. They have called for an immediate investigation into the matter to rectify this apparent injustice.

The timing of this demand is crucial as APDCL faces significant backlash over complaints regarding rising electricity tariffs after the smart meters' installation.

The opposition has rallied around this issue, voicing concerns and organising demonstrations throughout the state.

On September 20, the United Opposition Forum staged a protest outside Bijulee Bhawan in Guwahati’s Paltan Bazar, where they submitted a memorandum to the APDCL Chairman, demanding an immediate halt to the prepaid smart meter installations.

The Forum pointed out that the initial strategy for smart meter deployment focused solely on government offices and industrial consumers.

However, they claim the government has "forcibly installed prepaid smart meters" in domestic households, a move that was not included in the original plan.

They also highlighted numerous reports from consumers experiencing faulty meter readings, which have resulted in exorbitant billing.