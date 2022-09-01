Mentally ill man lynched in Dhemaji on suspicion of being child lifter

Guwahati, Sep 1: A mob allegedly killed a mentally ill man on suspicion of being a child lifter in Basundhapur, which falls under the Jonai Police Station, in Dhemaji district, Assam.

While speaking to The Assam Tribune, the police said that the man was mentally ill and was allegedly lynched by the villagers after they suspected him to be a child lifter.

The villagers were apprehensive about the person. They asked him several questions and when he was not able to answer them, the mob started assaulting him, resulting in his death.

As per reports, the man who is yet to be identified was rushed to the hospital but he succumbed to his injuries.

Further investigations are going on.