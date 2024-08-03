Mentally challenged youth beaten, burnt to death by family in Karimganj

Karimganj, Aug 3: Parents are believed to be caring and nurturing towards their children, especially when they are differently-abled or need extra care. But what if they become the reason for their child's death?

A shocking incident unfolded in Assam’s Karimganj district on Friday where a mentally challenged youth was mercilessly killed by his parents in broad daylight.

A video of the incident was captured by the onlookers wherein it could be seen that the mother of the youth was beating him with sticks.

According to sources, the incident took place in Khud Purahuria village where the mother, Diluwara Begum, Aunt Hasna Begum and father Abdul Shahid were hitting the youth, identified as Sohail Ahmed, with sticks.

The accused then burnt him and threw his body in a local pond.

Locals suspect that the family killed the youth as he became a burden to the family and the victim was also allegedly involved in petty thefts and other crimes.

Meanwhile, the police recovered the body from the pond, however, are yet to nab the culprits involved in the barbaric crime.