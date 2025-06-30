Mental health cases in Tinsukia surge by 151% in four years: Govt report

Doomdooma, June 30: A recently revealed report shows a significant and alarming rise in the number of mental health patients in Tinsukia district.

According to data from the district’s mental health department, there has been a 151 per cent increase in the number of mental health cases in the district as of March 2025, compared to 2021. Simultaneously, the number of patients requiring hospitalisation has also increased worryingly, with a 206 per cent rise during the same period.

Statistics from the past four years reveal a disturbing trend of rising mental health disorders in the district. Additionally, the mental health department states that many more patients still remain undiagnosed due to a lack of awareness, as a large section of the population avoids seeking medical help. The department has been consistently working to raise awareness and encourage patients to seek timely treatment, and it is because of these tireless efforts that many are now coming forward for treatment – otherwise, many persons would have remained untreated.

According to statistics from government hospitals in Tinsukia, in 2021-22, 2,896 mental health patients were registered in outpatient departments; in 2022-23, the number rose to 4,200; in 2023-24, it increased to 4,708; and by March 2025 (2024-25), the figure jumped to 7,292. As for inpatients (patients who were hospitalised), in 2021-22, 192 patients; in 2022-23, 182 patients; in 2023-24, 291 patients; and by March 2025, 588 patients were hospitalised.

It is worth noting that mental illness is a health condition that affects a person’s thoughts, emotions, behaviour, and social relationships, often disrupting his or her daily life and routines. However, due to prevailing superstitions and ignorance in society, many individuals still hesitate to seek proper medical help.

Doctors report that almost all types of mental illnesses have been found among patients in the district. Commonly diagnosed conditions include depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia or psychosis, and substance-induced mental disorders. Particularly alarming is the rise in drug-related mental health issues, mostly affecting the youth. Among narcotics, drugs have had the most severe impact. Overuse of mobile phones and digital technologies is also affecting both children and young adults. The misuse of social media has led to low self-esteem, and increased screen time has reduced real-world social interactions.

Doctors also highlight that academic pressure significantly affects the mental well-being of today’s generation. Excessive exam stress, competitive environment, unhealthy parental expectations, and an emphasis on rote learning over creativity are key contributors to mental health problems. Additionally, factors such as the COVID-19 pandemic, fast-paced lifestyles, and excessive stress have also contributed to the spread of mental illness.

Like the rest of the country, modern lifestyles are affecting many people in Tinsukia. Factors such as excessive workload, irregular eating habits, sleep deprivation, and lack of physical activity are on the rise. The decline of the joint family system has also led to a worrying increase in mental health issues among the elderly. Loneliness, poverty, unemployment, and domestic abuse have further contributed to this trend. Some patients are found to have suffered severe mental breakdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic due to business losses.

As a result of the increasing mental health burden, Tinsukia district has seen a rise in suicide attempts, social unrest, antisocial behaviour, and criminal activities.

According to doctors, while mental illness cannot always be completely cured, it can be effectively managed with proper treatment and support. Important treatments include psychotherapy (which helps change negative thought patterns), medication, lifestyle changes, regular exercise, meditation, and healthy eating habits. Social support from family and friends is also crucial. Counselling and therapy also play key roles in improving mental well-being.

In response to the growing crisis, the Tinsukia district health department has arranged for monthly mental health check-up facilities in four health blocks. The check-up sessions are slated for Hapjan PHC under the Hapjan health block on the first Thursday of the month; at Doomdooma FRU Hospital under Kakopathar health block on the second Thursday of the month; at Chapakhowa SDCH under Na-Sadiya health block on the third Thursday of the month; and at Margherita CHC under Ketetong health block on the fourth Thursday of the month. Additionally, mental health services are available daily at the Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi Civil Hospital in Tinsukia.

In order to maintain a healthy and peaceful environment in families and society, the mental health department has urged upon all affected individuals to come forward for proper treatment and to work together for raising awareness about mental health issues.