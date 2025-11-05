Melancholy shadows Majuli’s Raas Mahotsav as festival pays tribute to Zubeen Garg

Jorhat, Nov 5: Majuli’s famed Raas Mahotsav, the cultural and spiritual heartbeat of the river island, began this year amid an unmistakable air of melancholy.

For the first time, the festival unfolds without the presence of Zubeen Garg, Assam’s beloved cultural icon, whose music had long been intertwined with Majuli’s festive soul.

Organised by the Yuva Samannay Kristi Sangha, this year’s Raas has been dedicated to the memory of Garg. As a mark of tribute, organisers have made entry free for all visitors, a gesture symbolic of his generosity and connect with the masses.

Inaugurating the festival, Pitambar Dev Goswami, Satradhikar of Auniati Satra, spoke with emotion about the subdued mood surrounding this year’s celebrations.

“This year, the Yuva Samannay Kristi Sangha has made sacrifices to hold the Raas. When one sacrifices, peace follows. They have organised the festival by breaking their own savings, and their sacrifice will surely bring peace to everyone,” he said.

The Satradhikar acknowledged the muted enthusiasm and thinner crowds on the opening day, attributing it to the collective grief following Garg’s passing.

“It’s only the first day; we’ll be able to say more after observing all three days of the Raas. The smaller crowd this time is definitely because of Zubeen Garg’s absence. He was the artiste of our hearts,” he added.

He further reflected on the public’s continuing sorrow, saying that Assam’s demand for justice in Garg’s death remains strong.

“Everyone in Assam is demanding justice for Zubeen Garg. Only when that justice is delivered will the fire in people’s hearts calm down and their grief lessen,” he said.

Meanwhile, at Uttar Kamalabari Satra, another of Majuli’s historic monasteries, the opening day of its three-day Raas Mahotsav drew a comparatively larger crowd.

As in previous years, the Satra has arranged free meals for all visitors, continuing its tradition of communal service and hospitality.

Despite the undercurrent of sadness, Majuli, the land of Satras, continues to resonate with hymns, devotion, and the divine tales of Lord Krishna.

Across the island, 12 major Satras and nearly 50 stages are hosting Raas performances, drawing pilgrims and devotees from across Assam.

As the chants, songs, and dances of Raas rise into the evening air, Majuli once again transforms into a second Vrindavan.

Yet beneath the spiritual splendour lingers an unspoken void; the absence of Zubeen Garg, a voice that once united Assam, whose silence this Raas cannot quite fill.