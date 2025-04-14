Mekhela Chador: A legacy of tradition, tailored for today

For centuries, the mekhela chador has gracefully adorned the women of Assam—an enduring symbol of identity, craftsmanship, and tradition. This elegant two-piece ensemble, consisting of the lower mekhela and the upper chador, is far more than a garment - it is a vibrant expression of heritage, resilience, and quiet innovation.

As times change, so too does the mekhela chador—seamlessly weaving together the threads of age-old tradition and contemporary style, while honouring the skilled hands that continue to craft its beauty. From the rhythmic clatter of looms in Sualkuchi to digital orders placed from London boutiques, its journey transcends borders and generations.

The evolution of the mekhela chador is not just a tale of fabric and fashion, but of weavers and visionaries, of climate and commerce, and above all, of cultural pride stitched into every fold.

Timeless motifs, modern touch

At the heart of every mekhela chador lies a story—told through intricate designs like Kingkhap, Miri, and Mogod, some of the most cherished motifs woven into Assam’s cultural tapestry.









The 'Kingkhap' design in mekhela chador (Photo: @tathalclothing/ Instagram)

These patterns, once strictly traditional, are now being re-imagined by weavers and designers responding to a growing appetite for modern aesthetics with roots intact.

“These traditional elements are timeless. Today, many customers want a blend—say, Kingkhap and Miri designs in one piece. It’s all about what speaks to their personal taste,” says Atul Baishya, second-generation weaver from Sualkuchi.

The movement toward blending tradition with trend is gaining momentum. Pallavi Choudhury, founder of boutique in Guwahati, has emerged as one of the strongest voices championing this balance. What began as a modest boutique is now a sought-after label, known for its exclusive handloom creations and customised designs.

“I make sure every design I offer tells a story. Clients come to me because they know I listen—whether it’s for a vibrant bridal ensemble or an understated mekhela chador for daily wear. Each piece reflects who they are,” Pallavi shares.

Today’s brides, for instance, are taking customisation to heart—commissioning pieces that feature handwoven names or even wedding portraits embedded into the fabric. While deeply personal, Pallavi admits such pieces are typically reserved for special occasions due to their limited versatility.









A bridal mekhela chador (Photo: winking_pal / Instagram)





These customisations are no longer confined to the loom alone. Designs are digitised through computer-aided punch cards or woven by hand by master artisans—merging age-old skill with modern technology. The demand is rising, especially for coordinated family outfits for festivities and weddings.

“We often receive requests for matching mekhela chadors, kurta-pajamas for the husband, or even little outfits for the kids,” says Priyanka Das, founder of another city-based label, who began working with cotton-based mekhela chadors in July last year. Her aim is to balance everyday comfort with cultural pride. “Traditional motifs remain our foundation,” she notes, “but there's always space for reinterpretation.” With plans to explore fabrics like paat in the near future, Priyanka joins a growing community of young designers reshaping the narrative of the mekhela chador—proof that while tradition forms the warp, innovation is the weft in this evolving weave of Assamese identity.

The fabric of change

When it comes to materials, paat and muga continue to reign supreme in the world of mekhela chador. In Sualkuchi, often referred to as Assam’s silk capital, paat mekhela chadors are woven exclusively from pure silk, while cotton blends and mixed fabrics are typically produced in surrounding regions.

Muga, celebrated for its rich golden sheen, remains the undisputed crown jewel of Assamese textiles. But its lustre comes with both a premium and a growing concern.

“Muga is expensive because of its rarity and quality. The silkworms that produce it are dwindling due to climate change. The som tree, crucial to their survival, is disappearing—and it only grows in Assam,” explains Baishya.

This rarity only enhances muga’s allure. Weavers and buyers from distant districts like Dhemaji often make their way to Sualkuchi to source the finest muga mekhela chadors. “The muga here is thicker, finer. We've even sold customised pieces priced over Rs1 lakh,” Baishya shares.

Customer preferences, too, are shifting with the times. Pallavi notes, “Pastel shades were all the rage last year. Now, vibrant colours are making a comeback. But classic motifs like Kingkhap and Miri? They're always in vogue.”

One-of-a-kind, by design

Customisation has transformed the way mekhela chadors are conceived. Customers now demand exclusivity, often bringing their own design references, expecting unique pieces that won’t be replicated.

“They don’t want their designs shared with others. Even if someone tries to copy, it can’t be replicated exactly. Only expert weavers can handle such intricate patterns,” Atul explains.









Models displaying mekhela chador and traditional wear of different designs (Photo: @pallavisilkwonders/ Instagram)

These personalised pieces have reached customers not only across Assam but also to Delhi.

“Some of my clients from southern India or Gujarat didn’t even know how to drape the mekhela chador. But they loved it so much that they learned online just to wear it,” Pallavi shares.

High skill, hard hours

Behind every woven thread is a story of dedication and discipline. Baishya employs weavers from across Assam, noting that Bodo weavers are among the most skilled and hardworking.

“They start weaving at 6 am, take a break at noon, and resume from 4 pm till almost 11 at night,” he says. He provides lodging and food, and weavers often take advances between Rs 80,000 to Rs 1 lakh before starting work. On average, a skilled weaver can earn up to Rs 40,000 per month, depending on intricacy and speed. “The payment depends on how fine the design is, how fast they finish. More work, more pay,” he adds.

However, as Pallavi notes, younger generations are less inclined to take up weaving. This looming generational gap presents a challenge for the preservation of the craft.

Both Baishya and Pallavi stress the importance of quality testing. In Sualkuchi, each mekhela chador goes through a testing center for silk authenticity. “Only chadors woven in Sualkuchi are tested there. It costs Rs 40 for a mekhela chador and Rs 60 for a saree. But if the size doesn’t meet standard measurements, we’re fined Rs 1000,” Atul says. These tests, completed in two days, ensure that quality remains uncompromised.

Muga's market shake-up

Beyond design and craftsmanship, larger forces are shaping the evolving mekhela chador landscape. Climate change is increasingly threatening the production of muga silk, with the som tree—vital for the silkworm’s survival—on the verge of disappearing.

Additionally, there is growing concern within the weaver community about rising prices and accessibility. As Baishya explains, “The price of muga is escalating because certain politically influential individuals have entered the market. They buy raw muga in bulk and sell it outside Assam, even abroad, significantly driving up costs for us.”









A Muga mekhela chador (Photo: Rangdhalee Sualkuchi)

While this new market dynamic is expanding the reach of muga, it is also putting additional strain on traditional weavers, who are already grappling with material shortages and a growing generational disinterest in the craft.

In a nutshell, the mekhela chador is more than just a garment; it is a cultural symbol that has evolved while staying true to its roots. From handloom centers to international orders, and from traditional Kingkhap motifs to personalised wedding portraits, its journey reflects Assam’s resilience and creativity.

Amid changing trends and rising challenges, the mekhela chador remains a vibrant fusion of past and present, art and identity, tradition and transformation.