Meitei script to be introduced in educational institutions of Assam

Guwahati, Mar 11: The Assam Cabinet on Sunday approved the introduction of Meitei or Manipuri Mayek script in the educational institutions of the state, that will facilitate interested students to read Manipuri literature or pursue higher studies in Manipuri in Meitei or Mayek script.

The approval was given during the cabinet meeting held on Sunday, where the cabinet stressed that it will enable candidates from Assam to apply for jobs in Manipur requiring mandatory knowledge of Meitei/Mayek.

Meanwhile, the following are the key decisions that were taken during the cabinet meeting:

Boost to Vikas and Virasat

Approval of Rs. 131.71 crore for beautification of Rang Ghar, Sivasagar

• Proposed site at Rupohi Pathar, on the North Western side of Rang Ghar on a plot of land measuring 83 Bighas 2 Katha

Approval of Rs. 674.81 crore for establishment of New Medical College and Hospital at R.K. Nagar, Karimganj

• The G+5 building shall have around 430 beds, 47 ICU beds along with 9 major and 2 minor OTs.

• Project components include Hospital Building, Medical College Building, Hostel Buildings, Residential Buildings for staff, Service Buildings, etc.

• Proposed Medical College will intake 100 students yearly based on National Medical Commission (NMC) norms

Approval of Rs. 380.66 crore for Construction of Open Stadium, Amingaon Sports Complex, Kamrup

• Provision for construction of a State-of-the-art Cricket Stadium of 20,000 spectator capacity at Amingaon Sports Complex along with the following facilities

• International Coach Accommodation (20 Seater)

• National Coach Accommodation (20 Seater)

• Players Hostel (Boys) (96 Seater)

• Players Hostel (Girls) (96 Seater)

Extending Incentives under Assam Semiconductor Policy 2023

Approval to passing on all incentives applicable under Assam Semiconductor Policy 2023 to Tata Group's Tata Semiconductor Assembly and Test (TSAT)

• Decision has been made subsequent to the approval of the semiconductor unit in Assam by Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology, Govt of India

• Cabinet also authorised Industries, Commerce and Public Enterprises Dept to make all payments as per eligibility of the units under the policy

Furthering Social Justice in Barak Valley

• In Principle approval for the constitution of Barak Valley Kiran Sheikh Development Council

Ensuring Clean Drinking Water

• Administrative Approval of Rs. 191.94 crore for Jorhat Town Water Supply Scheme with '24 x 7 Drink-from-Tap' facility

Assam State Prosecution Service (Amendment) Rules, 2024

Approval to the draft Assam State Prosecution Service (Amendment) Rules, 2024 to amend Rule 15 and 19 of the Assam State Prosecution Service Rules, 2023

• This will ensure smooth and efficient conduct of proficiency-cum skill test for selection of candidates by direct recruitment in different categories of posts

• The proposed approval will allow multiple Boards to conduct proficiency-cum-skill tests in a smooth manner owing to the huge numbers of applications received for direct recruitment in different categories of posts.

Filip to Medical Education in the State

Approval to amendment of "The Medical Colleges and Dental Colleges of Assam, (Regulation of Admission into 1st year MBBS/BDS courses) Rules, 2017 (as amended)

Following amendments are proposed:

• Amendment in Schedule-Ill clause 4: Seats reserved under NE quota is rationalized from 12 to 10 in view of opening of new Government Medical Colleges in North East. This will make 2 additional seats available for candidates of Assam. Provision to be effective only after first batch of MBBS students pass out from Govt Medical College, Nagaland

• Amendment in Schedule-III clause 5.2: There will be reservation of 6% of total State Quota seats in the MBBS course, across all Medical Colleges of Assam for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category. Number of NRI/NRI Sponsored seats would be reserved only after deduction of the 6% EWS seats and other deductions as applicable currently.

Approval to Admission Rules for the Post-Doctoral (D.M. and M.Ch) Degree Courses in the Medical Colleges of the State of Assam, 2024

• This will suppress the Admission Rules for the Post-Doctoral (D.M. and M.Ch) Degree Courses in the Medical Colleges of the State of Assam, 2008

• It will streamline the admission rules for DM/ M.Ch. courses in the state in line with NMC guidelines and ensure availability of super specialist doctors in tertiary care hospitals

• The DM/ M.Ch candidates shall have to do one year mandatory post DM/ M.Ch service in Govt institution.

Approval to amendment of Rule 7 (1) (c), Rule 7 (i) (d) and Rule 9 (i) of 'Medical Colleges of Assam (Regulation of Admission into Post Graduate Degree and Diploma Courses) Rules 2021 (as amended)'



The approval shall amend the following:

• Rule 7(1)(c) -omits the word 'Rural' to bring uniformity and to increase the pool of specialist doctors.

• Rule 7 (i)(d) - increase the reservation for OBC/MOBC (NCL Group) from 15% to 27%.

• Rule 9(i)-increase the period of mandatory service from 1 year to 2 years (However Govt has the option of releasing doctors before 2 years if it does not need the services)

Powering Up- Ensuring Enhanced Electricity Connectivity

Approval to proposal for Electrification of remaining un-electrified households across Assam under Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS)

• The approval shall benefit 1,12,206 Nos. of un-electrified HHs under RDSS

• Cabinet accorded administrative approval to the additional DPR for un-electrified HHs under RDSS i.e Rs. 955 Crores including Smart metering, Distribution infrastructure works and the corresponding State Share of Rs. 204.63 Crore

Approval to issuance of Sovereign Guarantee to bank on behalf of APDCL

• Approval accorded for necessary issue of the Connectivity Bank Guarantee-2 (Conn BG-2) to the Central Transmission Utility of India (CTUIL) for grant of connectivity to the proposed 1000 MW Solar Power Plant' coming up in Lahorighat, Karbi Anglong, under Mukhya Mantri Sauro Shakti Prokolpo

• APDCL is required to furnish Connectivity BG-2 (Conn-BG2) equal to the estimated cost of Associated Transmission System (Rs. 214 Crores) to CTUIL under 1000 MW Solar Project