Meghranjani Medhi among 12 to receive Sangeet Natak Akademi Award

Guwahati, Feb 28: At least twelve artistes including Meghranjani Medhi from Assam, will be conferred with the Sangeet Natak Akademi Awards for the years 2022–23.

The recipients of the awards include Gobinda Saikia (Sattriya), Karuna Borah (Ankiya Bhaona), Gunakar Dev Goswami (Direction), Tarawati Bori (Folk/traditional music) and Lakshahira Das (overall contribution in performing arts), all for the year 2022 and Bhaben Borbayan (Sattriya) for 2023.

Meanwhile, Dimpy Baishya (Sattriya), Mukunda Nath (Mime) and Binita Devi (Puppetry) will receive Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Purashkar for 2022 and Mukunda Saikia (Sattriya) and Meghranjani Medhi (Kathak) for 2023.

Furthermore, Dulal Roy has been chosen for the Sangeet Natak Akademi fellowship (Akademi Ratna).