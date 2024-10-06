Meghalaya’s floods spill into Assam; Goalpara district hit hard, rescue operations on

Goalpara, Oct 6: Flooding fuelled by relentless rains in neighbouring Meghalaya has affected several areas of Assam’s Goalpara district following the collapse of two sections of the Dudhnoi River dyke on Sunday.

The Bamunpara and Nandeshwar regions were particularly hard hit, stranding many families and livestock in rising waters. The floodwaters rushed in around 2 am, triggered by runoff from Meghalaya, catching the residents off guard, leaving no time for them to react.

“The situation is extremely perilous right now; suddenly, water came down from the Garo Hills, and people did not even have time to evacuate their residences,” reported a local resident.

In response, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has been mobilised to conduct rescue operations and assist affected residents.

Current estimates indicate that approximately 200 to 250 individuals have been affected by the inundation in the Bamunpara and Nandeshwar regions.

Earlier this monsoon season, Goalpara experienced significant flooding that resulted in the loss of over ten lives and affected several villages.

In a similar incident in September 2014, a massive cloudburst in South West Garo Hills, Meghalaya, led to catastrophic flooding in Goalpara, resulting in the recovery of 14 bodies, including two infants.

A comprehensive assessment of the extent damage will only be possible once the floodwaters recede, which is anticipated to take another two to three days.