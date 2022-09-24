Meghalaya trader cheated of Rs 8 lakhs, given fake notes

Raha, Sep 24: Acting on an FIR lodged by a businessman from Seventh Mile, Meghalaya, at Raha police station, police here arrested a person from Rupohitoli-Kotohguri road on Friday night.

According to information, Nabendur, the businessman from Meghalaya sold 20 ton ginger valued at Rs 8 lakh to one Hedayat Ullah of Ramanipathar area under Kasua police station, Kampur recently. The Meghalaya-based businessman was then tricked by the accused and was paid Rs 8 lakhs in counterfeit notes as payment for the ginger.

When the victim discovered that he had been tricked by the fraudster and had been given counterfeit notes , he lodged a complaint with Raha police.

Based on the complaint, the police laid a trap and arrested the accused immediately. A case has also been registered at Raha police station in this connection.