Meghalaya police CCTV near Rani Shiva temple sparks row, cite anti-mining drive

RANI, Jan 31: The installation of CCTV cameras by the Meghalaya Police near a public Shiva temple at Puran Shukurbaria in Rani, on the outskirts of Guwahati, has triggered strong reactions across the region.

According to local residents, two CCTV cameras were installed about a week ago on a sal tree near the Shiva temple along the Rani–Mairang connecting MMR road. Locals alleged that the cameras were installed by personnel of the Rani–Jirang sub-police station under the Meghalaya Police.

However, a reliable source at the Meghalaya Police headquarters in Ri-Bhoi district said the cameras were installed to monitor the movement of dumpers, trucks and other vehicles transporting stone, soil and sand from the hills.

The source further claimed that illegal excavation and smuggling of stone, soil and sand have been continuing in areas such as Bagli Bagan, Puran Shukurbaria and Ghora Ga Dhua, adjacent to the Haling hills of Meghalaya, which border Assam’s Rani area.

It was pointed out that a kutcha road passing beneath the sal tree where the cameras are installed leads directly to stone quarries in Meghalaya.

Earlier, these quarries and stone-crushing units were operating legally. However, following orders of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), excavation of stone and soil in the hills has been banned. Despite this, the Meghalaya Police and Forest department have reportedly failed to completely curb illegal mining and clandestine transportation of materials.

Sources said the CCTV cameras were installed as a surveillance measure to monitor and prevent such activities and that the step has shown some effectiveness.

The installation of CCTV cameras by the Meghalaya Police within Assam’s territory has, however, been strongly opposed by local residents and various organisations. They alleged that placing surveillance equipment within Assam’s administrative jurisdiction without prior permission violates established norms and procedures. Some residents also expressed suspicion that the move may have other motives under the pretext of curbing illegal mining.

Residents further argued that if the Meghalaya administration is serious about stopping illegal extraction and smuggling, installing CCTV cameras within its own jurisdiction would be more appropriate.

Several groups have demanded the immediate removal of the cameras and expressed resentment over the Assam Police and state administration’s inaction even a week after the installation.