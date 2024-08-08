Meghalaya HC summons officials for hearing on Hindu pilgrimage ban in Mawsynram

Guwahati, August 7: The Meghalaya High Court has issued a directive for the Deputy Commissioner of East Khasi Hills District and the Superintendent of Police, along with other key officials, to be present for a critical hearing concerning the prohibition of prayers at the ancient Shivling in the Mawjynbam caves, Mawsynram. This hearing is scheduled for 2 pm tomorrow.

In his order, Justice HS Thangkhiew, while highlighting the sensitivity and urgency of the matter, instructed the Deputy Commissioner to assign a responsible officer to ensure that all the respondents attend the court session.

The directive followed a writ petition filed by the Hindu Yatra Pilgrimage (HYP), a registered society, challenging the Mawsynram Dorbar Shnong's refusal to permit their annual pilgrimage to the revered site.

The court's intervention comes in the wake of a significant backlash from the Hindu community.

The HYP had planned to establish a place of worship in the Mawjynbam caves on August 10 and 11, sparking objections from various societal factions in Meghalaya.

The conflict escalated on August 6 when a Hindu group in Assam threatened road blockades leading to Meghalaya to protest the ban.

Satya Ranjan Borah, president of Kutumba Surakshya Parishad (KSP), issued a stern warning, declaring, "We are just reacting to their (Meghalaya’s) anti-Hindu action. If we have to initiate action, they will not get the time to even react."

The Mawsynram Dorbar Shnong's decision to ban worship was taken on August 1, following HYP's plan to visit the site.

Meghalaya’s tourism minister, Paul Lyngdoh, supported the ban, highlighting the caves' status as a major tourist attraction.

“The decision is logical and reasonable as the cave is a major tourist attraction. Allowing a particular religion to set up a place of worship can harm tourism in the area,” Lyngdoh told the press, underscoring the need to maintain the site's secular nature.

It's notable that the HYP initially obtained permission for the pilgrimage from the district administration on June 27, contingent upon securing a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Shnong.

Despite efforts to reach out, the Shnong did not respond, and the HYP learned of the refusal through media reports.

Mawjymbuin, located about 60 km southwest of Shillong, is a popular destination for cavers, attracting visitors from around the globe.