Meghalaya BJP leader calls for Assam CM’s intervention to resolve rising taxi dispute

Guwahati, Sept. 22: In light of the escalating taxi row between Assam and Meghalaya, BJP leader Sanbor Shulai has urged Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to intervene and help resolve the growing tensions amicably.

Shulai highlighted the urgent need for dialogue between the transport associations of both states, noting that the ongoing dispute is adversely impacting tourism and the daily lives of the people of both the states.

“Both parties should come to an understanding that benefits common people and tourists alike,” Shulai stated.

The call for intervention follows threats from the All Assam United Motor Transport Association (AAUMTA) to halt the supply of essential goods to Meghalaya.

This ultimatum was issued after the All Khasi Meghalaya Tourist Taxi Association (AKMTTA) presented a seven-day deadline to the Meghalaya government, demanding restrictions on tourist vehicles from Assam and other states transporting passengers to popular tourist destinations.

Shulai, while criticising the statements made by the AAUMTA, asserted that they undermine the spirit of brotherhood among the northeastern states.

Shulai drew comparisons with successful collaborations in places like Sikkim and Darjeeling, where stakeholders have effectively established common working procedures.

While acknowledging the 'genuine concerns' raised by the AKMTTA, Shulai reiterated the need for a peaceful resolution with the Assam tourist taxi association to foster mutual understanding and cooperation.

As the situation unfolds, the focus remains on finding a constructive solution that prioritises the interests of both states and their residents.

Shulai further stressed on the importance of enhancing facilities for tourists to ensure they enjoy their stay in Meghalaya and choose local taxi services.

“All tourist taxi associations in Meghalaya and other stakeholders should convene to discuss this matter and promote tourism,” he added.