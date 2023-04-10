Meeting of four LACs of Congress held in North Lakhimpur

North Lakhimpur, April 10: An organisational meeting of Indian National Congress of all the four LACs of Lakhimpur district was held on Sunday at North Lakhimpur. The meeting was chaired by Lakhimpur District Congress Committee President Gagan Chandra Bora in the presence of All India Congress Committee General Secretary and Chhattisgarh MLA Vikas Upadhyay.

In his speech, the All India Congress Committee General Secretary referred to Rahul Gandhi's demand for clarification of Adani's Rs 20,000 crore from Prime Minister Modi. He demanded that Modi - Adani relationship should be made public. He further said that Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi stole the country's money and fled.

The Chattishgarh MLA questioned, whether it was a crime to call thief a thief? Therefore, it was undemocratic to dismiss Rahul Gandhi from the post of MP.

The APCC Joint Secretary Ajay Gogoi said the Congress, which overthrew two hundred years of British rule and liberated the country with hundreds of blood, is not afraid of the red eyes of the eight-year BJP's Hitler rule. The Congress will always speak out against corruption and mismanagement.

They then took out a protest march from the district office and held awareness meetings at Court Tini Ali , Bus Stand , Girls Chariali etc.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Joy Prakash Das (State Spokesperson), Utpal Gogoi , state General Secretary , Shailen Sonwal , state General Secretary , Bhaskar Duwara , state General Secretary , Gangajyoti Tayegam , General Secretary ( Administrative ) District Committee , District General Secretary and Senior Spokesperson . Also more than 400 leaders and activists of NSUI participated in the meeting.