Medical college pipeline under fire as 13 trees wither along key Biswanath stretch

Biswanath, Nov 22: An environmental crisis is unfolding in Biswanath, where once-thriving roadside trees along the Kadamoni–Biswanath Ghat stretch are rapidly withering, a decline locals squarely blame on reckless construction tied to the upcoming Biswanath Medical College.

Locals say the serene road, long admired for its lush canopy, is lined with more than a hundred mature and valuable trees that have served as a natural attraction for residents and commuters. At least 13 of these trees have already dried up, while several others appear severely affected.

Residents allege that the trees began to die after a long pipeline was laid to dispose of medical and construction waste from the upcoming medical college.

During the work, large quantities of waste material were reportedly dumped directly around the roots of the trees.

A JCB machine was later used to remove the waste, during which the soil and root systems of the trees were disturbed, leading to irreversible damage.

“It’s not just one or two trees, but around thirteen fully grown trees that have already withered. This is nothing but the result of careless dumping and excavation carried out for the pipeline,” said a local resident.









The withered leaves of the trees (AT Image)





Another resident alleged misuse of the area by multiple agencies. “The construction people keep dumping waste here, and later the DCP personnel come and dig out the sand and sell it elsewhere. This continuous disturbance has killed the trees,” he claimed.

Environmentalists and civil society members have strongly condemned the incident, questioning how such activities could take place despite the government’s emphasis on green initiatives like the Amrita Tree Movement.

Activists have also sought clarity on who authorised the dumping and excavation without proper environmental planning.

Nihar Saikia, a member of Asom Sena, Biswanath district, described the situation as alarming.

“This was a beautiful road, but now we see mature trees dying mysteriously. The roots have been dug up, clearly indicating that something harmful was dumped here and later removed. We demand a thorough investigation by the authorities and the forest department. If this continues and more trees die, it will be an irreparable loss to nature. We will be forced to take action if no steps are initiated,” he said.

Echoing similar concerns, Gautam Gowala, a leader from the Tea Tribe community, said, “We believe the waste from the drainage system near the medical college construction site has been thrown here, poisoning the roots. The authorities must intervene immediately and ensure that no further damage is done. These trees must be saved.”

When questioned, representatives of the organisation constructing the medical college acknowledged the issue and assured compensation.

They said that as a remedial measure, 300 saplings would be planted in the same area to make up for the damage caused.

However, environmental groups argue that replacing mature trees that took decades to grow with saplings is not an adequate solution and insist on accountability and stricter monitoring of construction practices.