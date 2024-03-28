Media persons attacked while objecting to anti-social elements in Silchar; FIR lodged

Silchar, Mar 28: Tension prevailed in the Rongpur area on the outskirts of Assam’s Silchar after a journalist and his family were attacked by miscreants during Holi celebrations on Tuesday.

According to sources, Chinmay Nath, a media personnel working in a local daily, and his brother Chiranjib Nath, also a media person, faced serious attacks from miscreants (found to be engaged in anti-social activities) when they objected to them not to assemble near their pond.

The situation escalated and the miscreants brutally attacked both Chinmoy and Chiranjib. Sources informed that an FIR has been filed at the Silchar Sadar Police Station and police have detained several individuals connected with the case while further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, the incident has triggered reactions among people in the media fraternity across Barak Valley.

Members of the Silchar Press Club have strongly protested the attack on media persons and their families and called for immediate action to punish the culprits behind the incident. Shankar Dey, secretary of the Silchar Press Club, said that media professionals must be given adequate security as they risk their lives while performing their duties.