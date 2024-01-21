Meat shops, slaughterhouses to remain shut till 4 pm on Jan 22: Assam CM

Guwahati, Jan 21: With the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya around the corner, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Sunday that all the meat shops and the slaughterhouses shall remain closed till 4 p.m. on January 22, 2024.

While addressing a press conference in Guwahati, CM Sharma also urged restaurants to not serve any non-vegetarian food items till 2 p.m. on the occasion of 'Pran Pratishtha'.

It may be mentioned that on January 22, ‘Dry Day’ has also been declared in Assam by the government in order to maintain the religious sanctity of the event.