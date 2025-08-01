Measles outbreak in Manipur: 11 test positive, 18 suspected

Imphal, Aug 1: A measles outbreak has been reported in Senapati district, Manipur, with 11 people testing positive so far, officials confirmed on Friday.

The cases have emerged from multiple localities including Council River Colony, Phyamai Vabuh, TNK Gate, Yapao Colony, DV School, Road to Emesiiphro, and Mt Everes areas.

Authorities added that test results for another 18 individuals showing similar symptoms are still awaited.

Alarmingly, 10 of the 11 confirmed cases had not received a single dose of the measles vaccine, highlighting major gaps in immunisation coverage.

"A rapid survey of these areas revealed large gaps in immunisation," a district official said, urging people to get vaccinated.

The district administration has convened a multi-stakeholder meeting to develop a coordinated response to control the spread of infection and address the vaccine hesitancy, he said.

"Vaccine hesitancy has contributed significantly to the current situation," he said.

The outbreak underscores the urgent need to strengthen routine immunisation drives and address vaccine misinformation in remote regions.

Health officials have appealed to the public to ensure timely vaccination to prevent further escalation of the disease.





PTI