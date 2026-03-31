MCC breach: Notice to school over meet for BJP’s Guwahati Central candidate

Guwahati, March 31: The District Election Officer of Kamrup Metropolitan district has issued a show cause notice to the headmaster of Rupnagar Vidyapeeth M.E. School for allegedly allowing a political meeting on the school premises in violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

The notice states that a meeting was reportedly held on March 30 within the school premises on behalf of the BJP candidate from the Guwahati Central constituency.

It noted that the use of educational institutions for political activities when the MCC is in force is a serious violation of Election Commission guidelines.

“It has come to the notice of the undersigned, through certain social media reports, that a political meeting was organised within the premises of Rupnagar Vidyapeeth M.E. School on March 30 allegedly on the behest of a BJP candidate,” the notice said.

“The aforesaid act constitutes a serious violation of the provisions contained in the Compendium of Instructions on Model Code of Conduct, specifically Rule 7(c), which clearly states that educational institutions, including their grounds, shall not be used for political campaigns and rallies,” it added.

The notice further emphasised that facilitating such an activity “amounts to gross misconduct and a punishable violation under applicable electoral laws and ECI guidelines,” particularly given the responsibility of the head of the institution as a government servant bound by service conduct rules and political neutrality.

The headmaster has been asked to reply within 24 hours from receipt of the notice, clarifying whether the meeting took place, the circumstances under which the premises were used, and those responsible for organising it.

“You are hereby asked to show cause why disciplinary and legal action must not be initiated against you for the gross violation of the Model Code of Conduct guidelines,” the notice stated.

“Failure to submit your reply within the stipulated time shall be treated as an admission of the charges and further action shall be taken ex parte, without any additional notice,” it warned.