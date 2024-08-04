Mayong magic tricks to attract tourists to Assam

Guwahati, Aug 4: Mayong in Assam’s Morigaon district has long been known for its magic tricks, mostly the black ones, for ages. Now, the district administration is trying to revive this age-old tradition with a festival.

The Mayong Indrajal Magic Festival, scheduled for August 18, will have magical traditions, local arts, and unique cultural elements.

Morigaon District Commissioner Debasish Sharma said this festival aims to transform the historic Mayong-Pabitara area into a major tourist destination.



“The event will feature a vibrant, day-long programme, beginning with a grand cultural procession that highlights the region’s magical traditions, local arts, and unique cultural elements,” Debasish Sharma said, addressing a press conference in Guwahati on Sunday.



The festival will also include a photo exhibition titled ‘The Magic of Mayong’, offering an immersive look into the area’s rich magical heritage. At 4 p.m., local magicians from Mayong will showcase their crafts, followed by a captivating performance by renowned magician Jadu Samrat Bikram at 6 p.m. The evening will conclude with a closing ceremony at 8 p.m., where a special commemorative souvenir detailing Mayong’s cultural and magical history will be released.



The DC further said that this inaugural event marks the start of a preparatory phase.



“Future editions are planned to expand into a week-long celebration, attracting magicians from across India and potentially international visitors,” Sharma said.



He hoped the festival would promote Mayong and the Pabitara Wildlife Sanctuary, known for its highest density of one-horned rhinoceros, alongside other regional attractions.



The name ‘Mayong’ is rich in folklore, believed to derive from ‘Maya’, meaning illusion. Once regarded as a land of dark magic, Mayong has now embraced white magic, associated with positive and beneficial aspects. Despite modern advancements, Mayong’s magical heritage remains a unique and rare element in India.



The Mayong Indrajal Magic Festival is set to preserve and promote this heritage, providing a new avenue for tourism.



It will feature demonstrations of both black and white magic, along with historical mantras once common in Mayong. While mantras such as Thumuri Ban, Tekeli Ban, and Atma Bandhani were historically prevalent, modern mantras like Mahal Bandha and those for healing are still in use.



The festival will present these mythical mantras and magical practices, showcasing Mayong's rich heritage in a fresh light.



The district administration also claimed it to be one of the first magic-focused tourism festivals in India.

