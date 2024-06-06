May 13 to be observed as Anti-Superstition day: Assam CM

Guwahati, June 6: In memory of the Padma Shri awardee, late Birubala Rabha, the Assam cabinet on Thursday approved observing anti-superstition day on May 13 to commemorate her death anniversary.

Addressing a press conference after the cabinet meeting, Sarma informed that the cabinet has approved commemorating her death anniversary as anti-superstition because of her formidable voice against superstition and social maladies like witch-hunting.

Birubala Rabha, a beacon of courage and resilience, breathed her last following a valiant battle with cancer at the State Cancer Hospital in Guwahati on May 13.

Born in 1954 in Thakurvila village near the Meghalaya border in Assam's Goalpara district, Rabha's early life was marked by adversity. After losing her father at the tender age of six, she was compelled to discontinue her education and assist her mother in managing the household.

Rabha's journey, however, transcended her personal struggles as she emerged as a formidable voice against superstition and social maladies like witch-hunting. Her relentless efforts through 'Mission Birubala' have been instrumental in raising awareness against the pernicious practice of witch-hunting, consequently saving numerous lives.