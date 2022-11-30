Maternal Mortality Rate: Assam tops list with 197 deaths per one lakh live births in 2018-20

Guwahati, Nov 30: According to a special bulletin released by the office of the Registrar General of India, the Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) has declined from 130 per lakh live births in 2014-16 to 97 per lakh live births in 2018-20. However, Assam reported the highest MMR of 195 while Kerala has the lowest of 19 per lakh live births

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya attributed the improvement in the country's MMR to the Narendra Modi government's various healthcare initiatives.





According to World Health Organization, "Maternal death is the death of a woman while pregnant or within 42 days of termination of pregnancy, irrespective of the duration and site of the pregnancy, from any cause related to or aggravated by the pregnancy or its management but not from accidental or incidental causes."

According to the Special Bulletin on Maternal Mortality in India 2018-20, Assam, which has the highest MMR, is followed by Madhya Pradesh with MMR of 173 per lakh live births and Uttar Pradesh 167. Kerala, which has the lowest MMR, is followed by Maharashtra 33 and Telangana 43, the data revealed.